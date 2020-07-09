Police seize £200,000 vessel in anti-money laundering operation

As a result of an ongoing operation into money laundering and cross border Transnational drug trafficking, a locally registered 11.5m vessel ‘Sunrays’ has been seize by Officers from the Money Laundering Investigation Unit and RGP Marine Section from a berth at Ocean Village, says RGP statement.

It adds: “The vessel is valued at approximately £200,000 and was searched with the assistance of HM Customs officers.

“This is an ongoing operation where any assets identified as being as a result of criminal conduct or used to facilitate money laundering activity, will be seized.”

09-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR