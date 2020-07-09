The Ombudsman provides an important check on Government departments and other providers of public services
The impartiality and independence of the Ombudsman’s Office ensures that the public is provided with an effective mechanism for highlighting and dealing with any maladministration or injustices caused. The service provided by the Ombudsman is free of charge. It is an important service without which many people in our community would have little opportunity to obtain redress or understanding of their grievances against the public administration.
I am delighted that so many people in our community make use of the service provided by the Ombudsman’s Office. The team at the Ombudsman’s Office is open to the public on a daily basis. We are here to assist members of our community with any difficulties that they may have with the services provided by Government departments and other public service providers.
The issues that are highlighted by members of the public, in this respect, also help in identifying areas where there is mal-administration. This enables the Ombudsman to recommend any changes that may be required to systems and procedures by providers of public services and to improve their service to the public. The recommendations made by the Ombudsman are normally respected and followed by Government departments and public service providers.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
09-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Gibraltar could stay in the EU if Spain takes over its foreign affairs, say Spanish
- Residential Parking Scheme Changes at Alameda Grand Parade
- Keep your social distance when out on the beach
- NATURE OR DESTRUCTION
- The Ombudsman provides an important check on Government departments and other providers of public services
- Police seize £200,000 vessel in anti-money laundering operation
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update