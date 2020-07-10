Lack of transparency in housing allocation

Other than complaints received against the Gibraltar Health Authority, which are now being handled, in the first instance, by the PALS Office which is situated in the hospital building, the majority of complaints received by the Ombudsman continue to be in respect of the Housing Authority and the Civil Status and Registration Office.

The main issues complained about during the year continue to be as follows:

Housing Authority

• The lack of transparency in the administration of the approved Housing Allocation Scheme.

The Ombudsman has recommended that full details of the approved Housing Allocation Scheme be published. He has pointed out to the Authority that an important principle of good administration is to be open and clear about policies and procedures and to ensure that any information and advice provided is clear, accurate and complete.

• Unreasonable and unfair decisions regarding applications for inclusion in the Housing Waiting List and not providing applicants with reasons for their non-inclusion in the Housing Waiting List;

• Delays in answering correspondence;

• The refusal to provide the Ombudsman with a substantive reply on the grounds that a decision made by the department was based on Government policy.

