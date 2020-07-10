Opening of schools in September

It is the Government’s intention to open all schools for all children in September. This will be done in full compliance with advice from the Director of Public Health and in consultation and partnership with the NASUWT. Naturally, the circumstances relating to Covid 19 that we find ourselves in nearer the time will have to be taken into account.

However, given the low numbers of coronavirus infections which we have had in our community and based on current figures, there can be no justification in keeping children at home. Our intention is therefore to operate schools normally in September but in what will still be an abnormal scenario.

As we have done for the phased and gradual reopening of schools as part of the Unlock the Rock process, the Department of Education will issue guidance on measures which will need to be applied in all schools. This is expected to include staggered entry and exits for different year groups, staggered breaks, to the extent possible and where the curriculum allows keeping the same classes together throughout the day, special arrangements for lunchtime to avoid large gatherings, limiting access to schools to children and staff except by appointment, using thermal scanners and using one-way circulation routes where possible. Face masks and face shields will be made available to all staff who wish to use these. We do not envisage the need to extend the school day.

