Constructive meeting in Gibraltar on Citizens’ Rights

The meeting was at a technical and official level, the Gibraltar team being led by the Attorney General Michael Llamas.

The second meeting of the MoU Committee on Citizens’ Rights took place yesterday in Gibraltar, hosted by the Government at the Garrison Library. It was described as constructive.

"The meeting was held in a friendly and constructive manner between representatives of the Government of Gibraltar, the Government of the United Kingdom, the Government of Spain and Spanish regional and local authorities," said a statement.

The protection of the rights of British Citizens (including Gibral-tarians) in the European Union, and the rights of EU nationals in the United Kingdom and Gibraltar was set out in the Withdrawal Agreement between the UK and the EU.

The other MoU Committees will also be meeting in Gibraltar this month.

As part of the Brexit negotiations, the Gibraltar Memoranda of Understanding was agreed back in November 2018.

These Memoranda underpin the Withdrawal Agreement’s Gibraltar Protocol. A Concordat shows implementation will be in accordance with Gibraltar’s Constitution.

The Memorandum of understanding on citizens' rights between the UK and Spain is 5 pages long.

Another Memorandum is on cooperation on environmental matters and covers 6 pages.

The one on cooperation in police and customs matters extends to 8 pages, and is the longest one.

And there is a fourth one, on tobacco and other products also between the UK and Spain, which extends to 7 pages.

Meanwhile, the actual Concordat on the implementation of the Gibraltar Protocol to the Withdrawal Agreement and related memoranda of understanding between the UK and Gibraltar is 4 pages in length.

A UK statement says that throughout the Brexit process the UK has negotiated openly and constructively with the EU on matters relating to Gibraltar, working closely with EU partners, including Spain. The Prime Minister has been clear from the start that the UK would seek a deal that works for the whole UK family, including Gibraltar.

It was on 29 November 2018 when the governments of the UK and Spain, together with the government of Gibraltar, concluded 4 Memoranda of Understanding on Gibraltar. These underpin the Gibraltar Protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement between the UK and the EU.

The 3 governments have also agreed to conclude a tax agreement covering tax transparency and cooperation. With the Protocol on Gibraltar, the Memoranda form a package of agreements between the UK, Spain and Gibraltar that reflect the commitment of each to future cooperation.

These Memoranda are a result of constructive discussions between the governments of the UK, Gibraltar and Spain on the practical implications of Brexit for Gibraltar. They cover issues that are important to everyone in the region, including:

*citizens’ rights

*cooperation on environmental matters

*cooperation in police and customs matters

*tobacco and other products

"The Memoranda reflect our shared desire to work together in a spirit of trust and solidarity, and support the shared prosperity and security of Gibraltar and the neighbouring area. The UK signed the Memoranda in its capacity as the State responsible for Gibraltar’s external relations," says the UK. "The governments of the UK and Gibraltar have also published a Concordat. This states that the Memoranda and the Withdrawal Agreement’s Protocol on Gibraltar will be implemented in accordance with the Constitution of Gibraltar."

Upholding the Gibraltar constitution is an important consideration, reflecting the level of self-government that Gibraltar enjoys and the rights accruing to Gibraltar and its people.

