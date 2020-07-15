Amongst these measures were the provision of hand sanitiser gels, the addition of Plexiglas screens, physical distancing mitigation, extra cleaning of public areas and trolleys and the provision of face shields for staff.

After the outbreak of Covid-19, Gibraltar Airport adopted a series of measures based on guidance and advice provided by Public Health Gibraltar and some aviation-specific guidelines provided by Public Health England.

As the aviation industry starts to return to some form of normality, its different elements are beginning to indicate what the future of air travel will look like and the industry has now issued various recommendations and guidelines for individual airports to adopt as best practice.

In addition to existing processes, Gibraltar Airport will shortly be introducing further measures and will be issuing a ‘Guidance for Travellers’ Information Sheet to assist passengers in planning their journeys and know what to expect when catching a flight.

The new main measures will be:

• Passengers departing Gibraltar will have to wear a face covering/facemasks when they enter the Terminal.

• Those individuals in the ‘vulnerable’ cohort will have their own Search area to avoid the necessity of queueing in Central Search

• There will be limited areas for ‘Meeters and Greeters’ where the recommendation is that arriving passengers are met outside the terminal.

An official statement says that "Gibraltar Airport will continue working to ensure the safety of passengers and our staff and will always follow any guidelines, recommendations and directives, to keep flying from Gibraltar as positive an experience as possible.

"This will ensure that we maintain the confidence of our passengers and partner airlines who will assist in the opening up Gibraltar and its economy."

15-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR