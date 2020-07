Customs (Gibraltar) is aware of a ‘Quick reference guide on import duty’ which is circulating on social media and which is alleged to have been produced in line with the HM Customs Tariff.

The contents of this guide are incorrect and have not been released by HM Customs. No changes have been made to import duty rates, says statement.

Enquiries on import duty rates can be made by calling telephone number 200 46721.

16-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR