Isolas partner is GFIA’s ‘Head of Technical’

The Gibraltar Funds and Investment Association (GFIA) has announced its new executive committee, with ISOLAS LLP partner Jonathan Garcia in the role of Head of Technical.

A non-profit organisation, GFIA’s members are comprised of stockbrokers, law firms, banks, audit firms, investment managers, fund managers and administrators, as well as individuals involved in the financial sector in Gibraltar.

GFIA’s annual generally meeting, which was held virtually this year, saw the association addressed by the Minister for Digital and Financial Services Albert Isola, who thanked the committee for its hard work.

GFIA works regularly to provide its members with news and information on existing and new legislation affecting the finance sector.

