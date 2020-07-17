‘Art vs Covid-19’ exhibition opens at the Fine Arts Gallery

The ‘Art vs Covid19’ exhibition organised by the Masa-UK Art Gallery in Manchester aims to create a project to show how art is bringing us together, making us stronger and resilient during the COVID pandemic.

A total of 13 artists from Austria, Spain, Argentina and Gibraltar have contributed to the show, with the exhibition seen as being a response to the way the virus has affected the whole world, says statement.

The Minister for Culture, John Cortes and the Minister for Health, Paul Balban launched the event at the Fine Arts Gallery. Speaking at the opening, which only featured the organisers and a few artists, with social distancing and other precautions in place, Dr Cortes said that during critical times Culture becomes even more important, as it gives us our identity, hope, and allows us to express ourselves whilst defining who we are as a community.

