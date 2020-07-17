Elderly’s home being built by private interest

This is concerning that there will be constructed, for the elderly, in the plot of land adjacent to Bishop Canilla house. Though this is public interest, on questions asked by the leader of the opposition.

Mr Bossano refused to give any information.

It does not take a financial wizard to understand, that no private enterprise will invest in a project that will not see a financial gain in the short or long term.

The question that needs to be asked, is will the rent of the new project be at the same level as the existing elderly people home cared for the Gibraltar Government at present. It is the first time that elderly peoples home is being built by a private interest.

Emilio Duarte

17-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR