Plan for helicopter service from Malaga to Gibraltar
The company has just opened a new hangar in Ceuta, where the news was given about the new plans. The services between Algeciras with Tetuan and Tangier would be known as Helity Connect, and awaits a final technical document and the go-ahead by the Spanish council of ministers, as it would be a Schengen frontier.
It is not clear what political considerations will be required for a service to operate from Malaga to Gibraltar. Apart from the usual political problems associated with Gibraltar, there are also EU considerations which would have to be considered with Brexit round the corner.
Certainly, the Spanish company appears to be interested in expanding their services, hoping to incorporate a fifth helicopter to their fleet in October.
21-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
