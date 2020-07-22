Granted DLT licence granted

Established in 2018, the tokenized securities exchange is already regulated in Belarus and provides a platform for crypto holders to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as trade real-world assets such as tokenized shares and commodities. With offices in London, Belarus, and now Gibraltar, Currency.com already operates in a number of countries worldwide.

Minister for Digital and Financial Services Albert Isola said: “I am pleased that even during the Covid 19 pandemic our GFSC and applicant firms have continued their good work in the licensing process. I am delighted to welcome such an esteemed company to our growing list of licensed firms in Gibraltar. Currency.com has proven themselves to be a key industry player and we look forward to seeing their business develop. We believe in and support the adoption of blockchain technology on a global scale, with Gibraltar at the forefront of exciting and innovative developments. We are pleased to welcome Currency.com to the Rock.”

22-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR