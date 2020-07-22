Granted DLT licence granted

 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - 09:46 PANORAMAnewsdesk

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) has awarded a full Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) licence to Currency.com, a regulated crypto assets platform. The license will allow Currency.com to utilise DLT to store and transfer crypto assets.

Established in 2018, the tokenized securities exchange is already regulated in Belarus and provides a platform for crypto holders to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as trade real-world assets such as tokenized shares and commodities. With offices in London, Belarus, and now Gibraltar, Currency.com already operates in a number of countries worldwide.

Minister for Digital and Financial Services Albert Isola said: “I am pleased that even during the Covid 19 pandemic our GFSC and applicant firms have continued their good work in the licensing process. I am delighted to welcome such an esteemed company to our growing list of licensed firms in Gibraltar. Currency.com has proven themselves to be a key industry player and we look forward to seeing their business develop. We believe in and support the adoption of blockchain technology on a global scale, with Gibraltar at the forefront of exciting and innovative developments. We are pleased to welcome Currency.com to the Rock.”

