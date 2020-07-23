Air terminal visit

As part of his familiarisation programme, the Governor Sir David Steel has visited the air terminal where he was met by the Air Terminal Director, Mr Terence Lopez and members of the management team, and proceeded to tour the different areas of the building.

During the visit the Governor was briefed on how the different airport systems worked and shown some of the “back of the house” areas where they had the opportunity of meeting members of staff of different organisations at work.

23-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR