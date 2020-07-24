The Controversial Doctor Unnecessarily Upsets Jewish and Local Sentiments!

The good doctor latest brush with controversy, came after a recent post on his twitter account making certain comments, remarks which some people, particularly those from the local Jewish community, including others who are not of the Jewish faith have also interpreted this as needless and uncalled-for and also polemic highly sensitive comments, coming from someone who holds such a high position and profile in Gibraltar!

Dr Sohail Bhatti is no stranger to controversy since he became a regular voice and face during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of course, we all have a right to express ourselves, and of course I prescribe and believe that ‘Freedom of Expression’ is one of the most important types of freedoms in individuals and groups. It is one of the most important rights that must be given to it. It is defined as the ability of the individual or groups to express private or public opinions through the various means of expression intended to convey the idea to a specific segment or one without the presence of restrictions that prevent the access of such opinions to the group concerned’: All that is fine, providing of course, that no infringement of private or public rights does not harm others as a result of these views!

The Controversial Person and Report Behind the Bhatti Tweet

In his latest brush with controversy, Bhatti tweets and posts an article by one of the most controversial of Israeli journalist Gideon Levy.

For decades, this renowned Israeli journalist has been writing opinion pieces for the country's longest-running newspaper Haaretz. He has specialised in covering the Israeli occupation in the West Bank and Gaza for the past 28 years and doesn't hold back on his opinions on the issue. This has won him admirers internationally, but also many detractors, particularly at home in Israel.

It’s at this point, where Dr Bhatti once again, appears to have upset another group, this time a section of our highly respected and revered Jewish community who belong to our small and unique multicultural society, but also includes others who are not Jewish, but also question where Bhatti is going with his comment which appears open ended, but can also be interpreted as taking a hugely controversial line which is what many in Gibraltar have concluded!

Bhatti’s tweet refers to a recent article in the Middle East Eye (MEE) titled ‘How Israel's propaganda war has silenced Europe, with an onslaught of exaggerated, sometimes wholly baseless, accusations of antisemitism have proved brutally effective’.

