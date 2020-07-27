Where Are Brexit Talks With Spain Really Going?

I do not intent making this report any longer than what I believe it should be to explain the extraordinary goings on during the last few weeks with Brexit talks involving Gibraltar and Spain and how dangerous and potentially threatening and insecure it all this looks for Gibraltar.

What is Picardo Doing?

What has possessed Mr Picardo into thinking, he can single-handily manufacture a future for Gibraltar by aligning the people of Gibraltar, so tightly, to a potentially dangerous and uncertain future with Spain and the surrounding region. This without giving these important political decisions the democratic legality by first explaining ‘what it really all means for Gibraltar’. Especially, where it corresponds to our future and more disturbingly, without political or public consultation on this side of the border. Just what is Mr Picardo thinking, if he has given this any thought at all?

The Spanish Government who is still in serious battle with the Coronavirus, now appears to have left that aside to concentrate on the region but with special focus it seems on Gibraltar!

The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha Gonzalez Laya last week arrived in the region.

Like many in the same diplomatic post before her, she similarly hailed phrases like “Win - Win” formula, this appears to be the latest strategy the Government of Spain is pursuing in the negotiations with the UK on Gibraltar in the context of Brexit and the MoU’s.

Apparently, even though the people of Gibraltar are yet to be fully informed by the Government, which we hope will be one day soon, is that the ‘win - win’ Spanish negotiation strategy’s main aims or will the win-win extend to other areas?

From a ‘Win - Win’ Opportunity to a ‘Rainbow of Opportunities’ in the Same Week

The new Spanish Brexit negotiation approach, seems to have impressed at least Mr Picardo representing this side of the border, as he quickly rushed off to Algeciras last Thursday afternoon (with new Covid facemask in hand). The CM met the Spanish Foreign Minister where they discussed turning the Brexit challenge from a ‘win - win’ opportunity into a “rainbow of opportunities” all in the same week. A Spanish plan in fact, that according to official reports from Spain of course, also creates an ‘arc of prosperity’ for all those who live in and around the region.

As reports suggested, the Chief Minister was delighted to meet Ms Gonzalez Laya, Mr Picardo expressing deep satisfaction with the progress of the committees established under the Memorandums of Understanding by the working groups who have addressed important practical issues, thus creating a climate of confidence between the teams.

However, what was dangerously disturbing to hear, was when Mr Picardo said, there was a lot of work to do and not much time to do it. The Chief Minister adding ‘he had committed himself, his team and his government towards finalising ambitious agreements. The Chief Minister said working together, they could deliver a “win-win” outcome’?

Spanish Government not trsuted

What kind of a statement was that for Gibraltar to understand and absorb?

Just how can the Chief Minister, the Government or anyone else, supposedly representing the people of Gibraltar commit themselves to anything so intrinsically linked to our future as a people. And then, go on to finalise ambitious agreements ‘WITHOUT FIRST’ consulting the people that really matter on this side of the frontier ‘The People of Gibraltar’

So of course, unlike Mr Picardo, countless of thousands of Gibraltarians ‘DO NOT TRUST’ and for good reason the Spanish government. In fact, there is no trust in any central administration based in Madrid!

Of course, we all want to know ‘NOW’ the details of these ‘ambitious agreements’ Picardo appears to be hatching with his Spanish political counterparts all ‘IN OUR NAME’?

Of course, we all want to know ‘NOW’ what is the ‘win - win of opportunities’ we heard last week?

Of course, we all want to know ‘NOW’ what is the ‘rainbow of opportunities’ also hailed by the Spanish Minister and Mr Picardo?

Of course, we all want to know ‘NOW’ what is or will be the ‘arc of prosperity’ for all those who live in and around the region?

