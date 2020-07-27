Senior Citizens Thank Government for Support During Pandemic

A thank you letter signed by over 900 senior citizens has been presented to the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, thanking the Government for the measures that were taken to shield the elderly and to make their lives easier during lockdown, with Opposition support.

This was the idea of a small group of friends, all over the age of 70, who collected the signatures themselves in a short period of time through friends, family members and other contacts.

It was presented by Herminia Buckley, Paddy Grech, Gloria Macedo and Dunia Bautista.

The Chief Minister said: “The Government is touched by the action taken by this group of ladies. In the normal course of events it is not very common in life for people to stop and say thank you.”

