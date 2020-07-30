‘Government Legal Services’ Contentious Views and Opinions

This has been and continues to be a very contentious week in Politics but also in Parliament. This includes many in Business and of course, the Public, who invariable are left wondering ‘what is happening or where is Gibraltar going’?

Officially, we are still in the coronavirus lockdown. But it’s a strange kind of exit from a global pandemic, because of a number of political, social and public open-breaches that have appeared. With many in the community, finding it difficult to believe, less understand, why the various political, social processes and decision-making practices, are seriously affecting their lives…and not in a good way?

Putting aside, for now, other issues currently affecting Gibraltar, like the serious constitutional issue with the former Commissioner of Police. The escalating tsunami at the GHA on many fronts, which is today the cause of a Unite the Union led mass industrial action of its members.

And with the Brexit process with Spain, now also causing suspicion, concern and increasing growing calls for the people to have their ‘Constitutional Say’ on any important Brexit decisions. Instead, of politically relying from inexplicit and undefined related comments in an election manifesto?

Government legal Fees Have Caused Political Stir and Criticism

This week in Parliament the issue of ‘Government legal fees’ has caused a political stir and also criticism in the manner the subject was subsequently explained in certain media reports.

Government legal fees came under an intense public spotlight when opposition member Danny Feetham posed several questions on the matter. Although not mentioned by name in Feethams questions, it was later disclosed by the Chief Minister, that Government had entered no financial arrangements with former Health Minister, Neil Costa, other than with former GSD Minister, Mr Fabian Vinet.

It was probed whether former Minister Costa is being paid an £18,000 monthly retainer by the Government, who responses in a statement saying that that like many former ministers, who are also lawyers in a number of law firms in Gibraltar, Mr Costa acts for and against the Government in his capacity as a lawyer at Isolas, as do other members of his firm, adding, that the work done by Costa for Government has been done at a greatly reduced hourly rate. Which is unknown?

Official relevant data available on the Gibraltar Government website, confirm the two largest law firms, Hassans and Isolas, have handled the bulk of the legal services procured by the government to private legal firms.

