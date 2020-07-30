Gibraltar seeks to retain EU links after Brexit

Gibraltar is not ruling out joining the customs union or the Schengen Area, but its future relationship depends on the UK and Spain.

The Brexit transition period will be over on January 1, and that means that Gibraltar, just like the United Kingdom, will be left out of the European Single Market.

Gibraltarian authorities are seeking a formula that will allow the territory to retain ties to the European Union, after its approximately 34,000 residents overwhelmingly voted to remain in the EU at the 2016 Brexit referendum.

OPTIONS

Gibraltar has been part of the EU but it has not been in the Schengen or Customs Union - what is beng considered right now is to take one or the two options facing it. However, Spanish sources are already saying that if Gibraltar goes on that route, and achieves it, it means that it will have gone in one direction while the UK will take another route.

To what extent will the Spanish see this as a possibility that the Rock may have to link , in some hape or form, with Spain, which would be an EU member while the UK would cease to be so?

The government of Pedro Sánchez is prepared to discuss the new relationship without addressing the issue of co-sovereignty. But what about Spanish concerns about the isthmus where the airport is cited and what about Spanish claims to Gibraltar's territorial waters? There are planty of political mines in the landscape.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

30-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR