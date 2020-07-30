Former Navy chief defends Gibraltar from Spanish incursions - and 'soft line'from Foreign Office

Since his arrival here, the new Governor has been repeating parrot-fashion that Spanish incursions of British waters at Gibraltar are a violation of sovereignty but not a threat to it. As if that was not bad enough. And also that the UN recognises so-called ‘innocent passage’, but he does not realise that by taking the Foreign Office soft-line he, as Governor of British Gibraltar, is weakening the British position because it encourages Spain to persist and to increase their mischief.

The Governor is also ignoring the fact that the Spanish have a claim to the sovereignty of Gibraltar - and say that the waters around the Rock are Spanish! That’s the special threat applying to Gibraltar and why its sovereignty must be defended more strongly.

Long-time friend of Gibraltar Admiral Lord Alan West, the former Navy chief, has come out in defence of Gibraltar by saying: ‘It’s threatening to the extent that it shows an attitude of mind which is that the Spanish don’t accept the agreement that’s been in place for just over 300 years that Gibraltar belongs to the UK.’

He takes the view that Spanish warships enter British waters around Gibraltar as a ‘show of strength.’

Indeed, since time immemorial, the Foreign Office have adopted a soft-line which explains why the Spanish take no notice and keep up with one incursion after another.

Now, Portsmouth’s newspaper The News reports that UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab is facing fresh calls to take ‘diplomatic’ action to ‘defend British sovereignty’ in a bid to stop Spanish warships ignoring UK boundaries around Gibraltar.

It recalls that the 1,200-tonne patrol ship Serviola P-71 was identified on ship-tracking radar skirting within the three nautical-mile border east of the British-owned peninsula.

It’s the latest such incursion, following on from an incident last month in which another Spanish warship had to be escorted out of UK waters by the Royal Navy.

The former head of the Royal Navy has accused the Spanish of using their warships to pile on political pressure on the UK.

