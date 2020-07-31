All of politics can be viewed as a series of trade offs

I have long insisted in my articles in matters to do with Brexit, that the question of the Fisheries is and has always been, both prevalent and of great importance to the discussions between the EU and the UK. Fishing rights are like gold dust! However it appears that the EU has without any reason given and at the last minute, shifted its stance from an expected offering of compromise, to a much more hard-line position.
It seems that some EU states including Spain; in their desire to grab as many slices of the pie as they can; are actually making things difficult for their negotiator Michel Barnier, and are not giving him any flexibility on this key issue in order to find some sort of compromise with the UK and its interests. Progress has therefore been blocked by the relevant member states.
31-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR