Old dockyard looks like disorganised junk yard

Dear Sir,
I remember the dockyard as being a well organized entity.
This was at the time when I was doing my apprenticeship and under the British government.
Today, and I am sorry to say, the dockyard looks like a very disorganized junk yard. What a shame.
What our government should have done is leased a portion of the yard to the Americans for them to have made a small mini base right at the entrance of the Mediterranean.
I am not sure the the USA would have accepted since they have a base in Rota.
But let us just presume that they would have accepted.
1. This would have Meant additional income for Gibraltar.
2. Having the Americans in Gibraltar, you know where Spain’s claim would have gone.
Yours sincerely,
Joe Carseni
New York
31-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR