Old dockyard looks like disorganised junk yard

Dear Sir,

I remember the dockyard as being a well organized entity.

This was at the time when I was doing my apprenticeship and under the British government.

Today, and I am sorry to say, the dockyard looks like a very disorganized junk yard. What a shame.

What our government should have done is leased a portion of the yard to the Americans for them to have made a small mini base right at the entrance of the Mediterranean.