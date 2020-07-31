"People are what matters"

 Friday, July 31, 2020 - 10:10

People: Robyn Robles - Historical Fiction and Las Mujeres Libres

by KEVAN KENNEDY

With three works in progress, one section of which already on the road to being published in an anthology called ‘Between the Lines’. Robyn Robles is "finding that middle ground between educating people on history and politics; on basic human empathy - something that narrative helps. It’s a connection that you can make with fictional characters that people may not feel when they’re watching a documentary”.

Thus, historical fiction is an exercise in education and empathy, of connecting through fiction the lived experiences of our historical triumphs and tragedies. 

"History is important", said Robyn, “I don’t think anybody will disagree with me on that. But I find that historical fiction – pulling history into a narrative form – makes it that more digestible and accessible for people who maybe don’t want to work through a huge textbook”. No one is going to read Rosa Luxemburg on the beach, “so if I appeal to them through something more commercial then that’s my plan to win the hearts and minds of people and slowly bringing around a revolution”.

