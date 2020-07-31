"People are what matters"

People: Robyn Robles - Historical Fiction and Las Mujeres Libres

by KEVAN KENNEDY

With three works in progress, one section of which already on the road to being published in an anthology called ‘Between the Lines’. Robyn Robles is "finding that middle ground between educating people on history and politics; on basic human empathy - something that narrative helps. It’s a connection that you can make with fictional characters that people may not feel when they’re watching a documentary”.

Thus, historical fiction is an exercise in education and empathy, of connecting through fiction the lived experiences of our historical triumphs and tragedies.