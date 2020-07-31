"People are what matters"
"History is important", said Robyn, “I don’t think anybody will disagree with me on that. But I find that historical fiction – pulling history into a narrative form – makes it that more digestible and accessible for people who maybe don’t want to work through a huge textbook”. No one is going to read Rosa Luxemburg on the beach, “so if I appeal to them through something more commercial then that’s my plan to win the hearts and minds of people and slowly bringing around a revolution”.
