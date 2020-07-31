Union stage walkout outside hospital

Unite yesterday staged walkout outside St Bernard's hospital following concern of their members about issues such as bullying, clinical governance and low morale.
The Chief Minister, as Minister for Industrial Relations said: “I have been working very well with Unite on a number of issues in respect of their health branch. Of course, we cannot agree on everything. I represent the taxpayer, the patients and the ordinary Gibraltarian as well as the members of the union who have today taken this action.
