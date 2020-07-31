Bassadone, noise and pollution moves to residential/sports areas in the south district

Now, noise and other pollution will no doubt ensue with an industrial project, with cars, vehicles and even military units ostensibly making it a high pollution area.

Following the controversy of the Line Wall Road ‘green’ project, where environmental matters were given priority, we now have the opposite happening with the Bassadone Motors in the south district, an area often regarded as a residential and sports zone.

Bassadone has not revealed why, after having the car project in Portugal for so many years, that it suddenly has to pack it up - and race for Gibraltar.

Here, large areas have been acquired. One site comprises the entire lower level underground car park and part of the upper level underground parking at the Lathbury Sports Facility. If such facilities were built it must have been because there was an essential requirement for them, now they are being done away with and replaced, not by residential/sporting facilities, but by an industrial polluting zone.

The other large area is part of the Europa Business Centre at the Dockyard, adjacent to the new premises already acquired and being redeveloped by Bassadone. How was such a site acquired? The public would like to know.

What is going on? Devil’s Tower Road, a largely industrial area, is where Bassadone has been located for years as well as other motorcar dealers and other industrial business projects. Now, the largely residential and sports areas in the south district will end up being destroyed for the benefit of a company which has long been operational away from Gibraltar.

