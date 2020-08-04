US Congressmen refuse to be dictated by Spain - and uphold good relations between the US and Gibraltar

The Government says it notes the reports which confirm that, for several years, Spain has been actively engaged in anti-Gibraltar lobbying in Washington DC.

These reports make it clear that Spanish officials have written to and met with those Members of Congress who signed up to a resolution supporting Gibraltar, they complained to any Congressmen and Congresswomen who visited Gibraltar and they protested to those Members of Congress who met the Gibraltar delegation during the latter’s visits to Washington. Indeed, on some occasions they were even known to protest to Congressional offices even before such meetings had even been publicised!

A Government statement adds: All this activity has been well-known to the Gibraltar Government and, indeed, the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia has briefed it to the Gibraltar Parliament in several of his Budget speeches.

In these speeches, the Government of Gibraltar has made it clear that these various Spanish tactics have been counter-productive.

04-08-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR