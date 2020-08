Active cases in Gibraltar: 6 (Residents 4, Visitors 2)Non-resident active cases detected in Gibraltar: 0Recovered cases: 183Number in self-isolation: 50A total of 9832 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematicsampling. This is included in the above figures.

