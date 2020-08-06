How the Moroccan claim to Ceuta and Melilla puts the brakes on Spain’s Gibraltar claim

Spain's King Juan Carlos was not keen in pushing the Spanish sovereignty claim over Gibraltar because he feared that this would give rise to the Moroccans demanding the return of Ceuta and Melilla on the other side of the Strait. Thus, the Moroccan claim to the North African enclaves would tend to put the brakes on Spain demanding the return of the Rock.

In fact, Spanish interest in claiming Gibraltar's sovereignty in the 1980s was a concern for the Spanish king who feared the repercussions that could ensue over Ceuta and Melilla.

His concern was such that he made it known to the then British ambassador in Madrid Richard Parsons who, in turn, made it known to the ex foreign secretary Geoffrey Howe.

RESTRICTIONS

In those days, the British view, as exposed by premier Margaret Thatcher, was also that that Britain would block Spain's entry into the European Union (the EEC) unless the restrictions on the Gibraltar frontier were lifted by Madrid.

The Spanish king, who is so much in the limelight these days, was in agreement with the British view, who suggested that other political ploys should be agreed upon such as the long-held view that the Spanish navy and the Royal Navy should hold joint exercises to soften the strong anti-Gibraltar position which had been imposed in the days of General Franco.

The king wanted to soften the traditional Spanish demand regarding the Rock for two reasons, that Britain would block Spain's European entry and that Morocco could revive their claim to Ceuta and Melilla.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

06-08-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR