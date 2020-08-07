Rumour-mongering party told: A health check-list is not a black-list

The Government considers a release by Together Gibraltar regarding the compilation of a list of those who took part in the recent GHA walk-out is complete nonsense.

What has been compiled is a health check-list and not a black-list. The Government finds such baseless accusations insulting.

It adds: Together Gibraltar have developed a position based on speculation, hearsay, gossip, innuendo and rumour with little regard for the facts. This only serves to dent their credibility does them no favours.

In an attempt to be all things to all men, they have not realised that it is a requirement to collect names for the purposes of contact tracing. This is particularly the case when there are large gatherings of persons where social distancing has not been maintained. Indeed, even restaurants are obliged to gather that information which is then destroyed when it is no longer relevant to the purposes for which it was required.

This is, sadly, a part of the new normal in which Gibraltar and the planet now find ourselves as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

In addition to this, it has also been the policy of many governments of Gibraltar since the 1970s to dock the pay of those who attend such a walk-out during working hours. It is quite incredible that they were not even aware of this historical position, says the Government.

