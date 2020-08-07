Union reply to Chamber

Unite says it is acutely aware of the economic impacts of Covid, but the Chamber’s comments around the minimum wage increase and those directed at Unite are disappointing, but unfortunately not surprising.

The Chamber’s statement acknowledges that those that have historically opposed the minimum wage and the increases that follow with predictions of mass job losses have been wrong.

The union’s welcoming of the increase was designed to commence a positive debate on the living wage, whereas the Chamber appear to have preferred a negative and behind the scenes attempt at halting a wage increase for the lowest paid in Gibraltar, one that fortunately failed.

The union goes on to recognise ‘the challenges ahead and indeed we are supporting our members with these daily, but this will not stop the union’s endeavours to improving wages and conditions for workers’.

