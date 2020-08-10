Do a deal with the USA

How many times have I written that Gibraltar should try making a deal with the Americans, for example, allowing the U.S.A. to make a MINI base somewhere in the dockyard?

How Many times have I said that this is exactly what our government should do. This will create a very good income for Gibraltar, as well as getting our guys next door off our backs, but no, they take me as if I don’t know what I am talking about.

Well, let me tell you something: What I don’t know, it ain’t worthwhile knowing”.

So now what happened? The Spaniards went ahead of us and it is them who are trying to make a deal with the U. S. that includes Gibraltar and you think that the English are going to back you up? Please stop dreaming. They will drop us like a hot potato.

You can also tell this to your government. We are either stupid or take things for granted.

You see, I might sound rough and nasty when I talk or write something, well I’m not nasty or trying to be nasty, I am just trying to open your eyes. I’ve lived in New York 47 years and we don’t say PLEASE or THANK YOU, and you know what? Not only are you heard but they do something about it.

Don’t say that I’m wrong because you have never lived in New York and this is the only way you will survive and become something in your lives, I don’t mean to be disrespectful and that’s why I say that you don’t know.

There are times when yes, it’s right, polite and nice to say please and thank you but not when you are dealing with politicians, this is the way to go and I guarantee you get immediate response and immediate results /or action. Please don’t take me for a wise ass, all I want is for you to think more especially when dealing with estos politicos.

You and I know that we don’t have the strength and the power to survive without a powerful nation behind us and England, today, doesn’t even bark.

Yours sincerely,

Joe Carseni

Notary Public,

New York

10-08-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR