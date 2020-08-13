In Perspective – Clubhouse Gibraltar

Emily flew to Florida in 2009 for a Clubhouse World seminar. There she began to learn and explore the possibilities of this model for mental health support. Though certainly novel for Gibraltar, the clubhouse model was founded in 1948, launching in New York for the first time.

The clubhouse model is a ‘psychosocial’ form of rehabilitation, helping people with a history of mental illness rejoin society at large. It is built on evidence-based research, reducing the rate of hospitalisation as well as the days spent in hospital. It has even been noted that Clubhouse reduces the rate of prison incarcerations, all because of this ingrained support structure inherent in the model.

And so, Emily at first didn’t know what she was looking for; “but I did recognise it when I found it”. What the Clubhouse model provides is everything we need, everything that we were looking for and a lot, lot more”.

Being an internationally recognised organisation, the Clubhouse has “a lot of backing and support from training bases and other Clubhouses across the world”. Clubhouse started off being called as W.A.N.A - ‘We Are Not Alone’, and today “that still stands”.

“It’s great to be able to talk shop and not having to explain what is needed. We are all on the same journey, everybody is unique, everybody has different needs. But there’s this supportive positive way forward. And that’s the ethos of Clubhouse: celebrating recovery through work and getting people back into work and letting people regain their lives. Mental Illness does not have to be a life sentence, there is a way forward. The philosophy of the clubhouse model is that people can recover from severe mental illness to lead personally satisfying lives.

“This is what I was looking for”.

The Clubhouse model “is a work-based program which provides hope and opportunities for people with a history of mental illness, to reach their full potential. So, the motto is: ‘Clubhouse Works’. It works to give you your life back, it works because it provides opportunity for people to get back into work”.

This is not to say that the Clubhouse is here to instil unhealthy forms of work ethic, rather, it is there to provide a model to counter the obliterating effects of isolation and alienation. Everyone is part of something meaningful, not alienated from them, but connected through their labour.

“We provide a work-ordered, five days a week. It’s divided into three units; one is the hospitality unit which encompasses the kitchen and the cafeteria. We have a professional there so that we can train people so that they become equipped to work in the hospitality industry."

