Girls beat boys in ‘A’ level results

The girls at Westside School beat the Bayside School boys, obtaining a sensational 98% pass rate. But the boys were not that far behind, at 91%. The pass rate at Gibraltar College was 80%.

The most entries at Bayside and Westside was Spanish, as this is always regarded as an easy pass rate given the use of Spanish in Gibraltar. At the College, however, Spanish entries ware bottom of the list. The top number of entries at the College was for Psychology.

For the first time, these results were issued electronically by the schools.

Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the examination results at the three Government institutions who deliver A-Level/Level 3 courses remain comparable to previous years, said official statement.

ASSESSMENTS

After the unexpected cancellation of the summer examination session, all examination centres were asked by UK examination boards to make their best teacher assessment of what grade students would be most likely to receive had they had the opportunity to sit their exams (Centre Assessment Grades - CAGs), and to place candidates in rank order.

The ranking order required by the JCQ stipulated process provided examination boards with a mechanism to effect any adjustments they deemed necessary. There has been a process of statistical analysis of centre assessment grades, by the examination boards at UK national level, in order to ensure a distribution of grades nationally is similar to previous years.

“This unprecedented process of awarding CAGs and issuing final examination results for students has resulted from circumstances nobody could have foreseen, said spokesperson. Our teachers worked diligently to provide grades for students and to place them in rank order as fairly and accurately as possible in order to enable the UK examination boards to issue results.

