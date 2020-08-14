The GSD says it is alarmed and concerned at the recent announcement by both British Airways and easyjet regarding the reduction of flights to Gibraltar.

This new and unexpected development raises both an economic and human issue, both of which require quick thinking by the Government as to what measures it can put in place to assist.

The economic impact is obvious. The airport is, in essence, one of three main entry points for visitors, whether for business or tourism into Gibraltar. The port is, for all intents and purposes, shut for cruise liners thereby leaving the land frontier and airport as the two remaining sources of visitor flow.

“We recently welcomed the good and positive news of extra flights being serviced by easyjet to now see that being dampened by the latest negative news.

“It is an obvious point to make but the fact is that tourism is an essential sector of the economy which has and will clearly further suffer as a result of the latest announcement.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

14-08-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR