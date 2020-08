I was shocked to see how dangerous and shabby this tourist site was when I took my family on a walk up the rock.

It was dangerous with severe drops on to concrete which were not cordoned off.

It could easily and cheaply be tidied up and information boards and mock ups be installed.

Alas, another embarrassing Heritage and Tourist area full of weeds and rubbish allowed to disintegrate.

Best wishes

Mark Walking

18-08-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR