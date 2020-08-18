Swabbing station news

The COVID-19 Mobile Swabbing Station was not operational yesterday and will not be operational today either Tuesday. This is to focus swabbing and laboratory resources on extensive routine testing of GHA staff.
The Mobile Swabbing Station will resume their normal services on Wednesday 19th August.
Says statement: If you have COVID-19 symptoms, do not go to a Mobile Swabbing Station. Go home immediately, self-isolate and call 111.
*Mobile Swabbing Station Schedule
• Wednesday 19th August – 7:30am to 12:00pm at Piazza
• Thursday 20th August – 7:30am to 12:00pm at Morrisons
• Friday 21st August – 7:30am to 12:00pm at Morrisons
• Saturday 22nd August – 7:30am to 12:00pm at Morrisons
