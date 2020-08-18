No reason why Gibraltar should not have fluidity at the EU external border, as a non-member country because others have it
As Minister for Economic Development I wish to reassure our people and remind them that in 2019 General Election I described the post Brexit National Economic Plan as a strategy for Gibraltar’s Economic Development for the next four years precisely on this assumption, namely that there would be a no deal Brexit for us, even if there was a deal done with UK, by the EU.
I do not know what the term “a purist Brexit” is intended to convey but if the terminology means leaving without a deal, that is what we prepared ourselves for in 2019.
In fact since the 2016 referendum I have consistently, on a number of occasions, publicly argued that there was a very strong probability that there would be a no deal result in the negotiations, given the position the EU had adopted from day one which appeared to require the UK to abandon the objectives they had wanted to achieve by leaving the EU.
On 31st December we shall be leaving the EU with UK and there is still no indication of an EU/UK deal for a new relationship as from January.
