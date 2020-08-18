No reason why Gibraltar should not have fluidity at the EU external border, as a non-member country because others have it

Following the recent comments by Andrew Rosindell MP, a member of the all Party Parliamentary Group, and long standing friend and defender of Gibraltar, in relation to Brexit, there have been concerns expressed publicly as to the effect on Gibraltar’s Economic Development if there is a no deal result in the Brexit talks.

I WISH TO REASSURE OUR PEOLE

As Minister for Economic Development I wish to reassure our people and remind them that in 2019 General Election I described the post Brexit National Economic Plan as a strategy for Gibraltar’s Economic Development for the next four years precisely on this assumption, namely that there would be a no deal Brexit for us, even if there was a deal done with UK, by the EU.

I do not know what the term “a purist Brexit” is intended to convey but if the terminology means leaving without a deal, that is what we prepared ourselves for in 2019.

In fact since the 2016 referendum I have consistently, on a number of occasions, publicly argued that there was a very strong probability that there would be a no deal result in the negotiations, given the position the EU had adopted from day one which appeared to require the UK to abandon the objectives they had wanted to achieve by leaving the EU.

On 31st December we shall be leaving the EU with UK and there is still no indication of an EU/UK deal for a new relationship as from January.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

18-08-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR