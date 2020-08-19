Twenty crime reports and 4 arrests

In 24 hours, Police say there were 4 arrests,20 crime reports and a traffic accident.

The arrests were for making a disturbance & resisting arrest; for disorderly conduct whilst intoxicated; for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol and for improper use of a communications network.

There were 8 reports of noise; two of common assault; another two of criminal damage; two of thefts; two of harassment; one of threats to kill and 3 of improper use of a communications network.

There was a traffic accident with minor injuries.

