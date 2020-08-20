Gibraltar’s University: Building academic excellence

The ongoing Covid-19 uncertainty is also affecting some local students who are about to start or continue their studies in the UK. Many face the difficult decision of whether to defer their studies or travel to the UK where they may face more disruption or perhaps have to learn online.

Currently, the University of Gibraltar is inviting local students who are unsure about what to do this September to explore the option of transferring to their undergraduate business or nursing programmes for the year. Transferring to the business degree, in particular, could be an option for those planning to study tourism, finance, management, marketing or digital innovation in the UK. Studying in Gibraltar means they will benefit from face-to-face learning and can even enjoy the independence of living in student accommodation. Should they want to return to their studies in the UK, they could then take the credits earned at the University of Gibraltar with them.

COMMITTED TO QUALITY

The University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Catherine Bachleda has set a clear strategic direction, which aims to position the institution as a centre of academic excellence. The University’s Chancellor is the Right Honourable Sir Lindsay Hoyle, incumbent Speaker at the UK House of Commons and a well-known friend of Gibraltar.

The University is committed to educational excellence. It ensures the highest of standards through the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority and its adherence to the requirements set by the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), the UK’s leading quality assessment bodies for Higher Education. Students will find a supportive environment to learn and thrive in with a personalised approach to teaching. The University of Gibraltar, is there to empower students, to foster their development, growth, and potential.

WHAT INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS SAY

The University has attracted students from abroad with many of them advocating the personal touch and its strong focus on employability. Emma Hall, a student on MSc in Marine Science & Climate Change said, “I have thoroughly enjoyed my experience at the University of Gibraltar and would highly recommend it. I’ve particularly benefited from the small class sizes as it has been easy to make close friends, ask questions during lectures and establish a supportive academic relationship with the professors.”

Zainab Seddeki, a Moroccan student on the undergraduate Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) programme enjoys being a student in Gibraltar, “Gibraltar is a wonderful place to study and live. I received good support from lectures and staff, meaning I could focus on the programme.”

For his part, Greek student Petros Dimitriou enjoyed fieldwork and his time in the University’s lab, “This programme has been more than I expected it to be and I enjoyed every minute of it. Field and laboratory practicals were most definitely my favourite part out of the whole programme.”

WHAT EXTERNAL EXAMINERS SAY

In line with the QAA requirements, all University of Gibraltar degrees are regularly audited by experienced, external examiners from the UK. Here are some of the comments received just last month.

This appears to be a well-run and well taught course and has some excellent features. I was very impressed by the high quality of feedback especially on some of the modules. In my opinion, this sets a high standard which is always a good indication of the leadership of the programme and the ethos of the teaching-team.

MBA External examiner comments July 2020

Congratulations to the whole team for producing very detailed teaching and learning material. In my view the standards of student performance were comparable with similar programmes or subjects in other UK institutions with which I am familiar. Very clear and efficient monitoring is in place.

BBA External examiner comments July 2020

I can confirm that, on the evidence seen the quality of work is as good, if not better than that of courses that I am familiar with in the UK. I would particularly like to mention the interesting range of assessments, the quality of feedback for academic and school-based work, the quality of partnership with schools and the internal quality assurance mechanisms. This is an outstanding programme.

PGCE External examiner comments July 2020

LOOKING TO THE FUTURE

The University of Gibraltar is part of a new and exciting future. This year, the University will hold its first graduation ceremony, embarking on the beginnings of yet another milestone for itself and for Gibraltar. Since its inauguration in September 2015, the University of Gibraltar continues to grow and respond to the educational needs of the community it serves.

Refresh what you know about the Gibraltar’s University at www.unigib.edu.gi

