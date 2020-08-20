This year’s income tax returns to continue as before

“We had hoped that these services would be available in September for the 2019/2020 year of assessment but unfortunately, some delays have been encountered in the development of these e-services and in order to avoid any uncertainty with returns from tax payers we propose for this year’s returns to continue as we have in the past.

“Consequently, the Income Tax Office is making preparations to supply every registered PAYE taxpayer in Gibraltar with a personalised tax return as in previous years and these should be received through the post this week. Please note that there has been no change to filing obligations and these continue to be due by no later than 30 November 2020,” they say.

