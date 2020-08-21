Customs seize 3000 cartons of cigarettes

The incident took place on Tuesday night, whilst the enforcement unit was carrying out a regular patrol along the Eastern Side.

HM Customs Enforcement unit have seized one vehicle with 3000 cartons of cigarettes.

At approximately 0100hrs, officers spotted at a distance a vehicle driving at speed into Eastern Beach. HM Custom’s patrol car proceeded into the location and upon arrival the suspect vehicle was abandoned with the doors wide open.

A search of the area and a Gibraltar registered vehicle revealed 3000 cartons of cigarettes of various brands. Vehicle and cigarettes seized.

Investigations continue.

21-08-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR