Not all is plain sailing in Gibraltar’s shipping world

Gibraltar’s unique location at the crossroads between the Mediterranean and Atlantic shipping lanes has long time established a vibrant shipping industry, which has had to adapt itself to the Covid-19 crises like all sectors of the economy.

The Port of Gibraltar usually welcomes 60,000 vessels annually who arrive in transit across the Strait of Gibraltar, where a wide range of shipping services are offered.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Gibraltar Government is confident that the industry adjusted well to the conditions created by the virus.

Primarily, this is because the Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA), in conjunction with the Gibraltar Government, reacted quickly to the situation.

The GPA introduced a Covid-19 protocol, which was drafted taking advice from the Director of Public Health Gibraltar.

The protocol was designed to enable vessels to continue calling at the port, with minimum to almost no risk to the local population.

On 24 July an updated protocol was released by the Captain of the Port.

Any locally registered small boats returning to Gibraltar after visiting a foreign port will need to submit a report or electronic message; at least six hours before arrival to the Captain of the Port, before being allowed to return, even to private marinas.

Marinas have also been told of further Covid-19 protocols, for example yachts must report to the customs department upon mooring, and no one is allowed to come onto the shore until clearance has been given by the relevant authorities.

Gibraltar has alarmingly reported five new cases of coronavirus between July 24 and July 26 according the World Health Organisation, after no new cases were found for 13 days.

INFECTIONS

Spain has also seen a rise in coronavirus infections, if a full on second spike materialises, the shipping industry will need to focus on the lessons learned.

The government has outlined what has to be done in the event of a second wave, including prompt action from all essential services to ensure the appropriate measures are set in place.

24-08-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR