BREAKING NEWS

The chief minister made the announcement today. "I have informed the Cabinet that Gilbert Licudi is leaving the Government.""Gilbert and I have been discussing this matter for the past seven days since he informed me of his decision.""I am very sorry to see Gilbert leave the Cabinet. He is a friend as well as a colleague. Gilbert's departure is unrelated to policy or other disagreement."Changes to Ministerial portfolios have taken place in consultation with the Deputy Chief Minister, said Chief Minister.

