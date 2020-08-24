BREAKING NEWS

Minister returns to backbenches
Education minister Gilbert Licudi has left Ministerial Office, for personal reasons. He returns to private legal practice and remains on the Government backbenches.
The chief minister made the announcement today. "I have informed the Cabinet that Gilbert Licudi is leaving the Government."
"Gilbert and I have been discussing this matter for the past seven days since he informed me of his decision."
"I am very sorry to see Gilbert leave the Cabinet. He is a friend as well as a colleague. Gilbert's departure is unrelated to policy or other disagreement."
Changes to Ministerial portfolios have taken place in consultation with the Deputy Chief Minister, said Chief Minister.
24-08-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR