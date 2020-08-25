What Gilbert Licudi said

I have communicated to the Chief Minister my decision to stand down from the Government, with effect from Monday 24 August 2020 at midday.

This has not been an easy decision to take. The experience of the last few months with COVID-19 has led me to re-evaluate my position and to change my outlook and my priorities. I have taken the view that it is now time for me to move on. I will return to private practice as a lawyer.

Since December 2011, I have had the privilege of representing Gibraltar as the holder of ministerial office. I have done so with dedication and commitment and to the best of my ability. I have been involved or led in numerous projects including the building of new schools, the small boats marina and the establishment of the University of Gibraltar. All of these have served an important social purpose for Gibraltar.

I have been involved with the GSLP for 36 years.

