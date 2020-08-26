Put the prizes of essential goods down

It seems to me that many businesses like supermarkets, chemists, bars, etc. are taking advantage of the present Coronavirus pandemic and capriciously rising the prices of many of their essential products and articles so necessary to ensure our survival.

This kind of excessive profiteering is being felt mostly by senior citizens who are on a low income, pension, Social Security Benefit or Minimum Income Guarantee.

Even the purchasing of face-masks at 75 pence per day is exorbitant and unaffordable to many people on a daily basis as it makes a dent of £22.50 a month which is required to purchase other essential foodstuffs like fruits and vegetables.

At a time when we should all be making a huge Christian act of solidarity, businesses are actively engaged in profiteering.

This is not a time to put prices of goods up. It is a time to show compassion to those less fortunate in our society and to put the prices of essential goods down.

It breaks my heart to see and hear in many T.V. Channels that many of the world's richest men like Jeff Bezos, Amancio Ortega and Bill Gates, who are already billionaires, making many more billions during this pandemic.

Thanking You.

Yours Faithfully.

Tito Valerga

26-08-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR