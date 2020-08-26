Lack of clarity from Government on BEAT measures causing annual leave chaos, says union
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 10:13 PANORAMAnewsdesk
Stuart Davies, Unite National Officer for Gibraltar said: “Throughout the numerous, lengthy and productive CELAC (Coronavirus Economic Liaison and Advisory Committee) meetings, it was widely discussed and established that workers who were marked as inactive during any period of payment of the BEAT measures would continue to accrue annual leave under their contract of employment.
“It then came to light that due to an issue with the drafting of the legislation that employers were then advising members in line with that erroneous drafting that no annual leave was accrued during the periods in which Government was paying these employees through the measures.
