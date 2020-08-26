Lack of clarity from Government on BEAT measures causing annual leave chaos, says union

Unite the union has called for clarity from Government regarding the treatment of annual leave for those employees that were marked as “inactive” during the application of the BEAT measures. An apparent drafting issue of the legislation means that employers are now advising employees that they did not accrue annual leave through any period in which they were marked as “inactive” despite the contractual relationship remaining in place.

Stuart Davies, Unite National Officer for Gibraltar said: “Throughout the numerous, lengthy and productive CELAC (Coronavirus Economic Liaison and Advisory Committee) meetings, it was widely discussed and established that workers who were marked as inactive during any period of payment of the BEAT measures would continue to accrue annual leave under their contract of employment.

“It then came to light that due to an issue with the drafting of the legislation that employers were then advising members in line with that erroneous drafting that no annual leave was accrued during the periods in which Government was paying these employees through the measures.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

26-08-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR