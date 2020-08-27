GSD calls on Govt to make full public statement on false negative tests

The GSD has yesterday expressed serious concern that for the second time in a week, UEFA tests call into question the accuracy of the results of the Public Health University Lab and has called on the Government to make a full public statement on the issue. It follows the tests carried out on the Kosovan football team last week which were given the all clear with negative results, but which the UEFA laboratories later found that eight players tested positive for Covid-19.

“The distinction drawn today by health officials between diagnostic testing and screening testing is not going to allay the concerns of the public on the accuracy of tests and whether the testing strategy is the right one to prevent a spread of the disease” said GSD Civil Contingency Spokesman Daniel Feetham.

“There is already a lot of concern on the part of parents, pupils and teachers as to whether we are adequately prepared to safely open schools in September, which is what we all want. This kind of news simply adds to the already significant concerns and questions people have”.

“We note the statement from Director of Public Health, that these tests “never misses a high concentration of the virus”, and that those that are “missed” are not significant because the individuals are “not seriously infected or infectious”. However you are talking about 25% to 30% of false negatives and there is genuine confusion on the part of the public as to the consequences of a negative result. The reality is that regardless of whether a result is negative, if a member of the public has the symptoms, they should self isolate and that message is not getting through because people assume that the results are accurate. This has to be explained to people.”

“We are not doctors, but is it right to say that if the tests are negative people are not “seriously infected or Infectious”? This just encourages people to go about their usual business. Is not better to tell people that these tests have a 25-30% chance of being inaccurate and therefore if you have symptoms you should self isolate? How many people who have been tested negative does the Government estimate where in reality positives for Covid-19.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-08-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR