GSD concern if children show signs of Covid-19 on return to school

The GSD Opposition says it seeks clarifications from Government’s Education and Health Officials in respect of what parents are expected to do when their children show any signs of illness when schools reopen for a new academic year as from next week.

They add that parents have received letters from schools informing them to please keep their children at home if any of them show any signs of Covid-19 symptoms. Parents’ genuine concerns are that with winter months approaching many children, especially those with allergies, will inevitably be affected with bouts of coughing, etc, as they normally do every winter. Many children spend most of the winter months suffering from these unfortunate indications and if they are to be kept at home it will bring huge problems to the lives and daily routines of a large number of working parents.

27-08-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR