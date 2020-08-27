GHA Ophthalmic Clinic team thanks the University of Gibraltar
The clinic, which has now returned to its usual location at the hospital, was relocated to the University’s specialist medical simulation suite back in March in order to reduce the impact on essential medical services.
The simulation suite, which will again host the University’s BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing students as from September, had been used by the GHA’s specialist eye team to offer intravitreal injections for patients suffering from Acute Macular Degeneration as well as seeing patients requiring urgent treatment and reviews.
The initiative was an example of how Gibraltar’s different institutions have collaborated in response to the pandemic. The University is also currently hosting the Covid-19 testing facility.
27-08-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
