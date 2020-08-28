Welcome to readers and viewers in over 100 countries
RFA in Gibraltar call
RFA in Gibraltar call
Friday, August 28, 2020 - 09:48
The RFA Tiderace entered Gibraltar port at the weekend.
The vessel is one of four supply vessels of 39,000 tonnes of the Tide class. They supply Royal Navy ships worldwide.
28-08-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
