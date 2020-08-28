National Day spirit dampened: Celebrate at home!

Plans for the 2020 National Day celebrations have been revised in light of the recent rise in COVID19 cases on the Rock.

Whilst the initial plans for National Day 2020 were outlined at a time when Gibraltar was experiencing very low spread of COVID-19, the advice from Public Health professionals is that in order to avoid large public gatherings, certain aspects of the planned celebrations should not go ahead.

The National Day fireworks display will, therefore, not take place this year. Television screens to broadcast celebrations will not be placed at beaches as previously announced.

Members of the public are strongly encouraged to avoid areas such as beaches, swimming pools and other public areas where National Day celebrations would traditionally take place, and instead to celebrate at home with family or other members of their established social bubble.

